Short-term rental (STR) hosts have always faced a complex compliance landscape as state and local tax obligations can vary widely. As the industry has grown, many owners have chosen to partner with marketplaces like Vrbo or Airbnb, assuming the platform will handle lodging taxes on their behalf.

Sometimes marketplaces do take care of this, but often they handle only part of the obligation, with the owner responsible for the rest. Airbnb and Vrbo both state in their own fine print that the platform may collect certain taxes but not others in any given jurisdiction, and that hosts are ultimately responsible for anything the platform doesn’t collect.

Professional property managers or management groups that handle bookings on behalf of the owners may find themselves in an awkward position in the middle when it comes to lodging taxes. While some may be required to collect and remit on behalf of every property they manage, others are in a jurisdiction that places the obligation entirely on the owner. The same management company may be required to be the tax collector in one market but not in the next.

Owners, marketplaces, and managers alike find themselves in a tangled web where the answer to “Who is responsible for the lodging tax on this booking?” shifts with how the booking was arranged and where the property sits.

Every booking should answer four questions

Owners, hosts, and managers should all approach each new reservation and its associated lodging tax with four questions top of mind:

Who calculates the tax? Who collects it? Who remits it? Who has to file lodging tax returns?

How does an owner answer these questions for their property?

Since lodging tax rules are typically set locally, the jurisdiction needs to be your single source of truth. Check the tax authority of the state, county, and/or city where the property is located. Then check the current terms of every channel you book through, including managers and marketplaces. Most disclose which taxes they collect and remit in each jurisdiction and update them as laws and agreements change. Anywhere the jurisdiction’s rules and the platform’s terms don’t line up is a gap that falls to the owner to close.