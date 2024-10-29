A new ordinance in Summit County, Colorado, requires short-term rental (STR) marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo to include a valid county STR permit number in all property listings. Under the ordinance, marketplaces must also delete illegal listings when notified by county officials. While the measure doesn’t change the county’s STR regulations, it offers the county a new avenue for enforcing the rules. With limited resources, enforcement has been a challenge for county authorities.

The ordinance follows on the heels of a statewide law passed in 2023 that gave counties authority to a regulate vacation rental service, defined as “a person that operates a website or any other digital platform that provides a means through which an owner or owner’s agent may offer lodging, unit, or portion thereof for short-term rentals and from which the person financially benefits.”

The law allows counties specific powers to require STR marketplaces to help them enforce rules around licensing. Other Colorado jurisdictions — including Boulder, Douglas, Clear Creek, and Larimer counties — have used this legislation as a springboard to craft laws similar to Summit County’s.

Colorado isn’t the only government using regulation of STR marketplaces to aid in enforcement of STR laws. Other jurisdictions that have passed similar laws recently include Monterey, California, San Antonio, Texas, and Rhode Island.