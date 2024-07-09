San Antonio, Texas, has beefed up its short-term rental (STR) regulations with higher fees for permits, stricter enforcement, and new requirements for online marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo.

As a result of the update, the cost for city-issued STR permits will increase from $100 to $300 for Type 1 STRs, where the host lives full time in the rental property. Annual permit fees for Type 2 STRs — those rented out without the owner present — will go up to $450. Both types of permits must be renewed every three years.

The city also created new options for STR ordinance enforcement, including:

Civil enforcement with administrative hearing officers

Mandatory meetings with the Development Services Department director for operators with numerous violations

Permit revocation penalties of up to three years for violations

The ordinance also requires marketplaces to remove any San Antonio listings that don’t have valid STR permit numbers.

In 2023, San Antonio ranked fifth in STR growth in the United States. It had 2,954 permitted short-term rentals operating as of April 2024, and the city estimates that at least another 1,100 are operating without permits. In November, the city put together a task force of neighborhood advocates and STR operators to recommend new rules to make STRs more visible, ensure tax collection, keep affordable housing on the market, and rein in bad actors.

San Antonio’s original STR law was passed in 2018. It defines STRs as rentals of 30 days or fewer and requires STR operators to register with the city. It also limits the number of Type 2 STRs that can operate within certain areas. Only one Type 2 rental is allowed in a multifamily development with fewer than eight units. In larger multifamily buildings and on residential blocks, Type 2 rentals are limited to 12.5% of housing. Once the density limits are reached, prospective STR hosts can ask for an exception from the Board of Adjustments.

The law also prohibits short-term rentals from being used for large events and hosts aren’t allowed to provide food and beverages to guests. Properties that have received city housing incentives are barred from operating as Type 2 short-term rentals.