New amendments to a Rhode Island law emphasize the responsibility of short-term rental (STR) marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo to ensure all listed properties are registered with the state.

The measure clarifies several terms related to STRs. The ordinance expands the definition of “hotel” to mean “any facility offering a minimum of one room for which the public may, for a consideration, obtain transient lodging accommodations.” This includes hotels, motels, tourist homes, tourist camps, lodging houses, inns, houses, condominiums, and “other residential dwelling units, regardless of the number of rooms.”

The law also defines a “hosting platform” as any electronic or operating system through which an owner may offer a residential unit for “tourist or transient” use, which is defined as occupancy of less than 30 consecutive days.

Hosting platforms are required to collect and remit the state hotel tax on applicable properties. The tax does not apply to whole-home rentals.

Rhode Island short-term rental hosts who list their properties on short-term rental marketplaces are already required to register with the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation. STR owners who don’t comply can face fines between $250 and $1,000.

The new law specifies that hosting platforms must make sure all Rhode Island listings have state business registration numbers with expiration dates and must notify hosts to register their STRs every year. Hosting platforms are required to provide quarterly reports to the state with information on listings, registration numbers, and occupancy. The law also directs the department to create a database of all registered STRs.

Platforms must remove unregistered listings within 14 days of notification by the department. They can face fines of $250 per day for listing unregistered properties.

The law goes into effect January 30, 2025.