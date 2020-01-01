Rhode Island vacation rental tax guide

With a bounty of popular destinations including Newport and Providence, the Ocean State offers ample opportunity for short-term rental (STR) businesses.

But these opportunities come with tax obligations. Like hotel and B&B stays, STR stays in Rhode Island are subject to lodging taxes. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and interest penalties. Tax jurisdictions are increasingly making STR tax compliance a priority, so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you.

Avalara MyLodgeTax put together this guide to help you comply with Rhode Island lodging tax laws at the state level. Local jurisdictions may have their own lodging tax rules. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool.

No lodging tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your lodging tax questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Rhode Island tax laws.

Lodging tax basics

Lodging tax is calculated as a percentage of the cost of your guest’s stay and added to the price on the bill. The guest pays the tax, but the STR operator is responsible for collecting the tax and paying it to the proper tax authority.

What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Rhode Island?

In Rhode Island, rentals of lodging for 30 consecutive days or fewer are subject to state lodging taxes.

Who’s required to collect and file lodging taxes on short-term rentals in Rhode Island?

If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you may be responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting lodging taxes to Rhode Island tax authorities.

Hosting platforms such as Airbnb or Vrbo are required to collect lodging taxes on any rentals they facilitate.

Location is key to compliance

The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for lodging tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates.

Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Rhode Island rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay.

It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative.

Local short-term rental regulations

STR operators in Rhode Island should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering:

Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards

Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of short-term rental policies that apply to your property.

Registering with tax authorities

In Rhode Island, the person or entity collecting payment for a rental is responsible for lodging tax compliance. If you collect payments from guests directly, you’re legally required to register with the Rhode Island Division of Taxation to receive a sales tax permit. If all of your rentals go through a hosting platform such as Airbnb or Vrbo, you’re not required to register with the state or collect lodging taxes.

You may be required to register with your local tax authority and file local lodging tax returns in addition to state registration and filing.

Business registration

Rhode Island STR hosts who list their properties on STR marketplaces are required to register with the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation.

Collecting lodging taxes

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting lodging taxes, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay.

Which taxes apply to Rhode Island short-term rentals?

In Rhode Island, a number of different lodging taxes may apply to your STR, depending on whether you’re renting an entire home or a room. These taxes may include: