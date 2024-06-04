A new law in Narragansett, Rhode Island, will require guests to rent short-term rentals (STRs) for a minimum of seven nights. The ordinance goes into effect September 1, 2024.

Under the regulations, STRs are defined as dwelling units that are rented for less than 30 consecutive nights. Short-term rental operators are required to apply for permits, which cost $425 in fees for town residents and $850 for nonresidents. The number of STR permits will be capped at 1,100 in 2024 and decrease to 1,000 in 2025 and 900 in 2026.

STRs must pass building and fire code inspections and meet requirements for square footage and parking spaces. Nonbuilding structures such as garages and trailers may not be used as STRs and large events such as weddings or bachelor parties are not allowed. Hosts must also designate a local representative who can respond to complaints.

Fines for minor violations of the STR regulations start at $250. Major violations — including operating without a permit, refusing a required inspection, and making false claims to get a permit — can result in a $1,000 fine. The town plans to hire a private vendor for STR tracking and enforcement.

Currently, 1,158 STRs are operating in Narragansett, which is more than 20% of those listed in the statewide registry.