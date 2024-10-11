A Hawaii County ordinance that prohibits short-term rentals (STRs) on agricultural land was upheld by the state Supreme Court after years in the courts. The Hawaii Supreme Court was unanimous in its ruling that Hawaii law does not permit farm dwellings to be used as STRs.

“Using agricultural lands for genuine agricultural purposes and ensuring that housing is allocated for our residents are two of the most crucial issues facing our state today,” said Governor Josh Green in a statement on the decision.

The Hawaii County Council passed short-term rental regulations in 2018. The law created a new zoning classification for short-term vacation rentals (STVRs), defined as dwelling units with no more than five bedrooms for rent, where the owner does not live on site, and which are rented for 30 consecutive days or less.

Under the ordinance, STVRs in residential and agricultural zones are required to obtain a nonconforming use permit from the county within 180 days. Homes on agricultural land aren’t allowed to operate as STVRs unless the house had been built before 1976.

In 2020, a group of 20 West Hawaii landowners challenged the ordinance, saying the county law allowed rentals of 30 days or less since it didn’t specify an allowed length for farm dwelling rentals. The state Land Use Commission denied their petition in 2021, but the Third Circuit Court reversed the commission’s ruling on appeal in 2022. Further appeals landed the case at the Hawaii Supreme Court.

According to a state law that went into effect on June 4, 1976, houses built on land classified as part of an agricultural district must be farm dwellings and have a connection to agriculture.