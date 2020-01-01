Hawaii vacation rental tax guide

With a bounty of popular destinations including Honolulu, Maui, and Kauai, the Aloha State offers ample opportunity for short-term rental (STR) businesses. But these opportunities come with tax obligations. Like hotel stays, STR stays in Hawaii are subject to lodging taxes. Failure to comply with state and local tax laws can result in fines and penalties. Tax jurisdictions are increasingly making STR tax compliance a priority, so it’s important to address compliance before tax authorities address it for you. Avalara MyLodgeTax put together this guide to help you comply with Hawaii lodging tax laws at the state level. Local jurisdictions may have their own lodging tax rules. For more information on the tax rates and jurisdictions that apply to your rental’s specific location, use our lodging tax lookup tool. No lodging tax guide is a substitute for professional tax advice. Consider this an asset to help you understand and prioritize your vacation rental questions and concerns. Questions pertaining to specific situations or out-of-the-ordinary conditions are best solved with a certified tax professional familiar with Hawaii tax laws.

Lodging tax basics

In Hawaii, lodging taxes operate a bit differently than in most other states. Lodging taxes are levied on gross rental proceeds from transient accommodations. STR business owners may pass the taxes on to their guests. What’s the definition of “short-term rental” in Hawaii? Stays of less than 180 consecutive days are subject to lodging taxes in Hawaii



Who’s required to collect and file lodging taxes on short-term rentals in Hawaii? If you collect payment from short-term guests renting out a room, apartment, house, or other dwelling, you’re likely responsible for collecting, filing, and remitting lodging taxes to Hawaii tax authorities.



Location is key to compliance The location of your rental is a crucial piece of information for lodging tax compliance. Your address determines which tax jurisdictions you’re required to report to, which taxes you need to collect, and the appropriate tax rates. Use our lodging tax lookup tool to get a rate report specific to your Hawaii rental’s address. The report includes the estimated total tax rate to collect from guests, number of required registrations, number and frequency of returns per year, and minimum number of rented days to qualify as a taxable stay. It should be noted that tax rates and the rules governing them change frequently. Please consider your tax rate report to be informative rather than authoritative. Local short-term rental regulations STR operators in Hawaii should be aware of the local regulations that apply to them, including rules covering: Legality

Permits, licenses, and registration

Zoning

Advertising

Neighborhood notification

Building and housing standards Homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium communities, co-ops, and landlords may also have specific rules regarding vacation rentals. It’s your responsibility to be aware of STR policies that apply to your property.

Registering with state tax authorities

Before you can begin collecting taxes on your STR in Hawaii, you’re legally required to register with the Hawaii Department of Taxation for both general excise tax (GET) and transient accommodations tax (TAT) licenses. You can register online to receive Hawaii Tax ID Numbers for GET and TAT licenses.

Collecting lodging tax

Once you’ve registered with tax authorities, you’re ready to start collecting lodging taxes, which you’ll add to your guest’s bill when they pay for their stay. Which lodging taxes apply to Hawaii short-term rentals? In Hawaii, STR businesses are subject to state and county general excise tax (GET) and transient accommodations tax (TAT). These may be passed on to guests.

Tax name File and remit to State general excise tax (GET) Hawaii Department of Taxation State transient accommodations tax (TAT) Hawaii Department of Taxation County general excise tax (GET) surcharge Hawaii Department of Taxation County transient accommodations tax (TAT) File return with Hawaii Department of Taxation, remit payment to county



Tax rates Before you can begin collecting lodging taxes, you need to know the correct rate to charge to avoid compliance issues. Our lodging tax lookup tool can give you a rate report specific to your Hawaii address. What charges are taxable? Hawaii imposes GET on business activity in the state. The tax is applied to the gross income received by the person engaging in the business activity. TAT is applied to gross rental proceeds (charges for accommodations), including mandatory resort fees and maintenance fees, such as cleaning fees and management fees. Gross rental proceeds do not include charges for guest amenities such as meals, telephone calls, and laundry services. TAT that is visibly passed on to the guest is exempt from GET. However, GET that is visibly passed on is included in taxable income subject to GET. What happens when my short-term rental marketplace (such as Airbnb or Vrbo) collects lodging taxes for me? While STR marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo collect taxes on behalf of their hosts in many states, they’re not allowed to do so in Hawaii. Operators are responsible for collecting and remitting lodging taxes to state tax authorities. Are guests ever exempt from lodging taxes? There are situations in which you aren’t required to collect lodging taxes in Hawaii. For example, a guest who rents for a long term rather than a short term is exempt from short-term lodging taxes. In Hawaii, guests who meet the following qualifications may be exempt from TAT: Military personnel with temporary lodging allowances

Low-income renters who receive a rental subsidy from the government and whose rental period is less than 60 days

Full-time students enrolled in postsecondary educational institutions or employed for summer work

Foreign diplomats or consular officials

Filing lodging tax returns

After you’ve collected taxes from your guests, it’s time to file your tax returns with the Hawaii Department of Taxation. In Hawaii, you can file paper or online returns. You’ll need to enter information on how much you charged for your rentals and pay the tax amount due. Take the time to double-check your returns prior to submitting. Simple mistakes such as typos, missing signatures, and incorrect tax information can lead to unwanted delays. When do I need to file my returns? You’ll be assigned a filing frequency and due dates when you register with the tax authority. At the state level, due dates are as follows:

Filing frequency Due date Monthly Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Quarterly Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Semiannually Due the 20th day of the month following the end of the filing period Annually Due the 20th day of the fourth month following the close of the taxable year