Global tax compliance for NetSuite
Calculate rates, prepare returns, manage exemption certificates, and more, right from your NetSuite solution.
Video: See how Avalara handles tax compliance tasks within NetSuite.
Avalara and NetSuite do the heavy lifting
‣
Offload the complexity of end-to-end compliance
Avalara tax registration, calculation, filing, and document management products work together and scale, helping you maintain tax compliance as your business grows and evolves.
‣
Improve rate accuracy and reduce returned shipments
Avalara verifies addresses with rooftop accuracy across more than 13,000 U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions. This means tax is applied more accurately than when using ZIP codes — it also reduces the chance of wrong delivery.
‣
Easily manage specialty taxes and taxability rules for vast product catalogs
Avalara maintains a comprehensive database of compliance content to apply tax rates and rules across industries and thousands of SKUs.
‣
Apply consistent tax determination for each customer — no matter their location or sales channel
Avalara lets you apply a single tax profile to each customer. That means the same rates are applied whether they purchase through your online store, a POS system, or a direct sale.
‣
Better assess tax obligations in each state
Avalara’s solution tracks your economic nexus tax liabilities in states where you’re potentially obligated to collect. Detailed reports will alert you when you’re about to trigger tax obligations in new states.
‣
Automate the work of managing exemption certificates
By entering a certificate number into a customer record, Avalara keeps certificates on file in NetSuite and easily accessible at the point of sale.
‣
Reduce audit risk by validating your tax-exempt sales
Avalara helps your tax-exempt customers keep their certificates more accurate and up to date. When certificates expire or become invalid, the system provides an alert at the time of sale.
‣
Remove the manual drain of filing and remittance
When it’s time to file, you can reconcile a single worksheet and pay one amount for your total tax liability. Avalara works with state and local governments to file and pay on your behalf.
“I don’t lose sleep worrying about late or misfiled taxes and penalties, and Avalara keeps us up to date as requirements change.”
— Robin Hecht, Controller,
Boll & Branch
NetSuite-certified as a Hybrid SuiteApp
Certified integrations for NetSuite solutions
NetSuite Basic
NetSuite OneWorld
NetSuite SuiteTax
The NetSuite OneWorld integration also supports:
Site Builder
SuiteBilling
SuiteCommerce
SuiteCommerce Advanced
SuiteCommerce InStore
Products that power tax compliance in your NetSuite solution
“It was already hooked up to NetSuite. Once that was done, we did the setup; and I would say within a week, we were up and running, throughout the whole company."
— Ray Duong
Argus Software NetSuite and AvaTax user
Video: Ray Duong of Argus Software talks about the benefits of the NetSuite integration.
Here’s what some of our 3,000+ NetSuite users are saying
Avalara is an all-encompassing tax system for all of your tax needs. My favorite part is not having to worry about having up-to-date tax rates anywhere!
Janet G.
Business Systems Administrator
Avalara provides us with the knowledge of when to add new states due to meeting thresholds. They help us manage our tax-exempt certificates and keep us updated on all changes.
Heather Ordoyne
Senior Staff Accountant, Industrial Fabrics, Inc.
Avalara was much more affordable than Vertex and had better integration with NetSuite.
Ian Larkin
Controller, CentralReach
Here’s what some of our partners are saying
Avalara’s knowledge, responsiveness, and attention to detail provide the elegant experience and solutions our clients expect. In fact, we trust Avalara with our own company’s tax requirements.
Mike Fron, NetSuite Practice Leader
Blytheco
Avalara is unparalleled in making a complex process easier for our NetSuite clients allowing them to scale their business. Avalara’s product is easy to use and the support and responsiveness of their team is fantastic.
Joe Rovirosa, CPA, Managing Director
ScaleNorth Advisors LLC
Partnering with Avalara is such a great fit because I know how well it works, and it seamlessly integrates with NetSuite. From my experience and perspective, it's the most reliable and is the best tax solution available. It delivers everything a business needs to remain compliant and adjust to the ever-changing tax landscape.
Sean Gillespie, Chief Operating Officer
SuiteCentric LLC
Frequently asked questions
Avalara AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. If you need to calculate tax on international transactions, AvaTax offers an option for that too. Avalara also has solutions to prepare and file your returns, as well as easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, all of which are tightly integrated with AvaTax.
Avalara provides a 12-month agreement that you can pay annually or in monthly installments. Agreements automatically renew at the end of each term, but you can cancel before your new term begins, according to our terms.
Annually. If your plan allows for calculations on 500 transactions a year, for example, you can use those transactions anytime during your annual subscription term. Transactions don’t roll over and must be used within the subscription term in which they’re purchased.
Yes, you’ll have unlimited access to the Avalara Help Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week. More advanced support packages are also available to purchase.
Yes, but for the most reliable rates, Avalara needs an accurate and complete address, or the latitude and longitude (U.S. only), in order to calculate tax.
Yes, AvaTax calculates sales tax on credit memos.
Yes, AvaTax will manage your tax compliance across multiple companies, even across complex corporate structures (parent/child companies, etc.).