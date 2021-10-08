Minnesota alcohol tax permits and rules
It feels like everyone is ordering alcohol online. Does Minnesota permit direct-to-consumer (DTC) wine and alcohol shipping? Find out and learn the alcohol (wine, liquor, and beer) tax rates and rules for your state.
Wine, liquor, and beer tax rates for Minnesota
August 01, 2021
Licensing
DTC License Required: No
License Type: N/A
License Fee: N/A
License Expiration: N/A
License Bond: N/A
Sales tax
State Sales Tax: Remote sellers that have 200 or more retail sales shipped into Minnesota or 10 or more retail sales shipped into Minnesota that total more than $100,000 during a period of 12 consecutive months.
State Sales Tax Rate: 6.875%
Local Sales Tax: Yes
Local Sales Tax Range: 0%–1.5%
Sales Tax on Shipping: Yes
Alcohol tax
There are no additional alcohol taxes collected on DTC wine shipments in Minnesota.
Volume limits
Consumer Limit: Two cases per person per calendar year
Per State Aggregate: Unlimited
Returns
Sales and Use Tax: Monthly by the 20th
Direct Shipment: N/A
Record Retention: N/A
Product requirements*
Product Restrictions: None
Product Registration: Not required
Registration Fees: None
Product Requirements: The shipping container of any wine sent under this section must be clearly marked "Alcoholic Beverages: Adult signature (over 21 years of age) required."
*Nearly all states have some kind of rule regarding how wine must be labeled when being shipped direct to consumer. Please check for the unique rule for your state.
Important DTC information
Tax can get complicated when it comes to direct-to-consumer (DTC) shipments. The beverage alcohol industry is different from other industries in that licensed alcohol shippers are required to register for sales tax in most states, independent of economic or physical nexus.
Depending on the state, sales and use tax can be applied at the state, county, city, or special district levels. Address accuracy is important to determine if a location falls into an incorporated or unincorporated section of a county or a special district.
On top of the sales tax requirements, alcohol taxes also apply to DTC shipments. Several states have “markup” taxes, where the retail value of the alcohol is multiplied by a percentage rate. Most of these markup taxes are either required or can be passed through to the consumer.
Traditional “gallonage”-based excise taxes are also usually due on DTC shipments. Most of the time these are factored into the price of the item and not passed through to the consumer. In a few cases, these excise taxes are required to be passed on to the consumer.
Please note: Tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this page is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
