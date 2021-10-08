Product Restrictions: The sale and movement of wine products into and within the state of Virginia as well as the approval of product labels and franchise agreements is regulated by Virginia ABC. Prior to being sold within the state, all wine must be approved by the Virginia ABC Board.

Product Registration: Submit a list identifying all wine products that will be sold directly to consumers. Submit copies of federal label approvals for any products not approved for wholesale distribution.

Registration Fees: None

Product Requirements: All licensees shipping wine or beer shall affix a conspicuous notice in 16-point type or larger to the outside of each package of wine or beer shipped within or into Virginia, in a conspicuous location stating: “CONTAINS ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES; SIGNATURE OF PERSON AGED 21 YEARS OR OLDER REQUIRED FOR DELIVERY.”

*Nearly all states have some kind of rule regarding how wine must be labeled when being shipped direct to consumer. Please check for the unique rule for your state.