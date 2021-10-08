Product Restrictions: A direct wine shipper’s permit entitles the holder to sell only those wines it has produced

Product Registration: Submit a list of wines (identified by brand name and type) at the time of licensure or renewal to be shipped to Maryland consumers. Only product labels identified on the list may be shipped.

Registration Fees: None

Product Requirements: All containers of wine shipped directly to a Maryland consumer must be conspicuously labeled with the following: name of shipper; name and address of consumer; and the words “Contains alcohol: Signature of person 21 years of age or older required for delivery.”

*Nearly all states have some kind of rule regarding how wine must be labeled when being shipped direct to consumer. Please check for the unique rule for your state.