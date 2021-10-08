Product Restrictions: N/A

Product Registration: Only brands identified on the direct shipping application may be direct shipped to Nebraska residents.

Direct shippers must notify their Nebraska wholesalers of the brands they intend to sell directly to consumers.

Registration Fees: N/A

Product Requirements: All holders of shipping licenses shipping alcoholic liquor shall affix a conspicuous notice in 16-point type or larger to the outside of each package of alcoholic liquor shipped within or into the State of Nebraska, in a conspicuous location, stating, “Contains alcohol: Signature of person 21 years of age or older required for delivery.”

*Nearly all states have some kind of rule regarding how wine must be labeled when being shipped direct to consumer. Please check for the unique rule for your state.