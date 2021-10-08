Product Restrictions: Only wines produced by the permittee may be sold and shipped to consumers. Wine may not be shipped in containers that are smaller than 750ml.

Product Registration: Submit list of all product labels to be shipped to consumers in Maine at the time of application.

Registration Fees: None

Product Requirements: A direct shipper shall label each package to be shipped so that it conspicuously reads “Contains alcohol: Signature of person 21 years of age or older required for delivery.”

