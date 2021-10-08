Product Restrictions: A direct shipper may only ship wine that was produced by the direct shipper in accordance with the direct shipper’s federal basic wine manufacturing permit.

Direct shippers are prohibited from selling products below the manufacturers’ cost.

Product Registration: Labels approved for wholesale distribution are also approved for direct-to-consumer sales.

Label registrations valid for one calendar year.

Registration Fees: $25 for initial brand label and $17.50 for each additional product under that brand per year

Product Requirements: A direct shipper shall label each package to be shipped in accordance with provisions and so that it conspicuously contains words indicating the package contains alcohol and that the signature of a person 21 years of age or older is required for delivery.

*Nearly all states have some kind of rule regarding how wine must be labeled when being shipped direct to consumer. Please check for the unique rule for your state.