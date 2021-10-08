Oregon direct-to-consumer (DTC) wine shipping rules and regulations
It feels like everyone is ordering wine online. Does Oregon permit DTC wine shipping? Find out and learn wine tax rates and rules for your state.
Oregon wine taxes, permits, and rules
August 01, 2021
Licensing
DTC License Required: Yes
License Type: DTC Permit
License Fee: $100
License Expiration: December 31 of each year
License Bond: Bond or waiver required
Sales tax
State Sales Tax: No
Local Sales Tax: No
Sales Tax on Shipping: No
Alcohol tax
Privilege Tax: $0.67–$0.77/gal
Volume limits
Consumer Limit: 5 cases per person per month
Per State Aggregate: Unlimited
Returns
Sales and Use Tax: N/A
Excise Tax: Quarterly due by the 20th
Direct Shipment: N/A
Record Retention: At least 18 months
Product requirements*
Product Restrictions: None
Product Registration: Not required
Registration Fees: None
Product Requirements: Sales and shipments under a direct shipper permit must be made directly to a resident of Oregon in containers that are conspicuously labeled with the words: “Contains alcohol: Signature of person 21 years of age or older required for delivery.”
*Nearly all states have some kind of rule regarding how wine must be labeled when being shipped direct to consumer. Please check for the unique rule for your state.
Important DTC information
Tax can get complicated when it comes to direct-to-consumer (DTC) shipments. The beverage alcohol industry is different from other industries in that licensed alcohol shippers are required to register for sales tax in most states, independent of economic or physical nexus.
Depending on the state, sales and use tax can be applied at the state, county, city, or special district levels. Address accuracy is important to determine if a location falls into an incorporated or unincorporated section of a county or a special district.
On top of the sales tax requirements, alcohol taxes also apply to DTC shipments. Several states have “markup” taxes, where the retail value of the alcohol is multiplied by a percentage rate. Most of these markup taxes are either required or can be passed through to the consumer.
Traditional “gallonage”-based excise taxes are also usually due on DTC shipments. Most of the time these are factored into the price of the item and not passed through to the consumer. In a few cases, these excise taxes are required to be passed on to the consumer.
Rules and regulations for your winery, brewery, or other beverage alcohol business change frequently. Avalara for Beverage Alcohol helps distill the beverage alcohol compliance process so you can focus on your business.
Learn more about state alcohol and excise taxes
Please note: Tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this page is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
