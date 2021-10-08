Product Restrictions: Only wine and nonfortified dessert wine, port, sherry, or Madeira wines may be sold and shipped to consumers

Product Registration: Labels approved for wholesale distribution are also approved for DTC shipping. Additionally, submit list of brands to be shipped to West Virginia residents to the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control.

Registration Fees: $100 per brand per three year period

Product Requirements: All containers of wine must be clearly and conspicuously labeled with the words “Contains alcohol: Signature of person 21 years of age or older required for delivery.”

*Nearly all states have some kind of rule regarding how wine must be labeled when being shipped direct to consumer. Please check for the unique rule for your state.