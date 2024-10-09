Powering the Avalara Partner Network
Earlier this year, we unveiled the Avalara Partner Program, which builds on our unwavering
commitment to our partners by offering additional flexibility, the ability to earn greater
rewards, and access to a powerful digital platform for easy management.
The program is designed around three core goals:
- Helping you drive profitable, sustainable growth
- Making it easier to do business with Avalara
- Providing peace of mind for you and your customers
It’s already a hit — the Avalara Partner Program has been honored as Emerging Partner Program of the Year. This accolade from Partnership Leaders reflects our partner-first mindset and dedication to driving innovation and growth for you. Read on to explore some of the benefits, capabilities, and opportunities for your business.
The Avalara Partner Portal
Our online portal makes managing your Avalara relationship even easier — and provides you with tools to take your business to the next level. You can:
- Submit and track opportunities. Submitting through the portal gives your Avalara account team the information they need to drive the sale, while giving you the ability to track progress.
- Leverage exclusive marketing assets and sales playbooks. Going to market with Avalara has never been easier. Our library of marketing and sales playbooks can help you enhance your capabilities and scale your business.
- Get support from the Partner Engagement Desk. As an Avalara partner, you have elevated access to two support teams dedicated to resolving any issue impacting you and our shared customers.
Impactful offerings our partners love
The Avalara Partner Program is filled with features that truly move the needle. Here are just a few of the benefits our partners appreciate:
- Incentive options aligned with your business model. Partners can now opt to pass on discounts to customers instead of receiving traditional financial incentives, helping them deliver additional value and create stronger relationships.
- Executive sponsorship for Premier partners. This benefit, exclusively for our highest partnership tier, gives partners access to an Avalara executive who can help plan and achieve strategic goals.
- Marketing campaign development for Preferred partners. Exclusive Avalara marketing resources are available to support campaigns that drive engagement and sales for our Preferred partners.
- A plan for every partner. Our partner resources have expanded to include additional account management capabilities across sales, marketing, and support. Partners in the Avalara Partner Program are more engaged with our partner teams than ever before.
Continued investments in customer experience
We know customer experience is paramount, which is why we continue to make meaningful investments in innovative solutions to enhance support and engagement.
- A centralized Global Support Portal for customers and partners. This digital hub offers quick access to extensive support resources, including a knowledge base and chatbot technology. Key features include the ability to track open cases, enhanced support forms for faster resolutions, and round-the-clock research assistance.
- Avi, Avalara’s virtual assistant for continuous support. Powered by AI, Avi enables self-serve solutions for customers — significantly reducing the need for human support and allowing support teams to focus on more complex issues. Avi is available through the Global Support Portal and the Help panel in Avalara products.
- Three-step Go Live. Our self-serve Go Live process enables customers to onboard in minutes via our portal, with support provided for those who need it. Existing customers can also leverage these advancements when integrating new products. For complex implementations, we train and certify interested partners to become Avalara Certified Implementation Experts.
Want to learn more?
There’s much more to the program, of course — if you missed our executive webinar, you can watch the recording here and learn more about the latest enhancements.
Ready to get started?
Simply sign in to the Avalara Partner Portal to access our marketing and sales enablement resources and experience the power of the Avalara network. If you don’t have access, reach out to your Strategic Account Manager/Strategic Partner Manager or contact our Partner Engagement Desk.
This is the beginning of a multiyear journey, so be sure to stay tuned. The Avalara Partner Program will evolve to reflect the changing needs and preferences of our partners, because our success is rooted in your success.
