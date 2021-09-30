Why does changing the definition of MSMEs matter?

In her address to the nation in May, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman announced several provisions and plans under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Covid-19 relief package) - one of these provisions was the change in the definition of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

What has changed?

Earlier, MSMEs were categorised on the basis of the amount of investment in the plant and machinery. Under this classification, manufacturing enterprises with an investment under ₹25 lakh and service enterprises with an investment under ₹10 lakh would fall under the category of Micro enterprises. Similarly, the investment for small scale manufacturing enterprises was capped at ₹5 crore and services enterprises at ₹2 crore. Any investments above this cap would fall under the category of medium scale enterprises.

The Centre has decided to remove the difference between the definition of manufacture and service based MSMEs and moving forward will factor in turnover to categorise MSMEs.



To redefine the definition of MSMEs, the Centre has undertaken the following reform measures -



Increased Investment Limit

Introduced additional criteria of turnover

Eliminated difference between Manufacturing & Service sector

Amendments to law will be made

What is the new definition?

As per the new definition of MSMEs, the limits for investment will be revised and MSMEs will now be categorised on the basis of their turnover. As per the new guidelines, these are the following categories for MSMEs.