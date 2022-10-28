How to file GST PMT 09?

The Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs (CBIC) recently introduced the PMT 09 form with a view to facilitate the transfer of cash from one head to another head of the electronic cash ledger. Using this form, taxpayers will be able to transfer any amount of tax, interest, penalty or cess accumulated in their electronic cash ledger under the heads of IGST, SGST and CGST. This facility can be availed up in the taxpayer’s electronic cash ledger itself.

Here is a step by step guide to filing PMT 09 form under GST.



1. Log into GST portal after visiting https://www.gst.gov.in/

2. Once you have logged in, you will be able to select the Services Tab. Under this tab, you will be able to view Ledger, followed by Electronic Cash Ledger.



3. When you click on Electronic Cash Ledger, you will be redirected to a new page where you will be able to see a hyperlink - File GST PMT-09 for transfer of amount’.



4. Selecting the above-mentioned hyperlink will lead you to the GST PMT 09 form. This form is categorised into three sections.



a. Cash ledger balance – Available for transfer

b. Cash ledger balance – Preview of updated balance

c. Add record

4.1 Cash ledger balance - available for transfer shows you the current balance available in your electronic cash ledger.



4.2 Cash ledger balance – Preview of updated balance shows you the current/updated balance of the cash ledger following the updates in the details under major or minor head.

4.3 Add record option allows you to enter details under the ‘transfer amount from’ and ‘transfer amount to’ column.

5. To proceed with filing of GST PMT 09, you will need to fill in the correct details under the Add Record section mentioned above. For example, If the electronic cash ledger balance is Rs.100 (Rs. 50 under CGST and Rs. 50 under SGST) where CGST and SGST are major heads, that amount can be transferred to SGST from CGST under the minor head ‘tax’.



6. You will be required to fill in the following details -



Transfer Amount From – Under this table the details of major and minor heads from which the amount needs to be transferred will be filled.

Transfer Amount To – Under this table, you will be required to enter details of the major or minor heads to which the amount needs to be transferred.



Once the correct details are added to the relevant grids of tables, the amount will automatically get transferred within the electronic cash ledger of the taxpayer.



7. Once the details of the transfer are saved, they will be visible under the ‘processed records’ header.



8. You will be required to verify your digital signature before submitting the GST PMT 09 form.



9. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered phone number as an additional security and verification measure.



10. You can review the filed GST PMT-09 form by going back to Services > Ledger > Electronic Cash Ledger.



Other important details taxpayers need to know while filing GST PMT 09.