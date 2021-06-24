Everything you need to know about Dynamic QR code under B2C eInvoicing

Summary

Dynamic QR codes are being implemented to encourage digital payments and not for IRN generation.

A dynamic QR code under B2C eInvoicing must contain all information relevant to that invoice Generation & printing of Dynamic QR code under the Goods and Services Tax for business to consumer transactions may have been deferred to the end of June 2021 but taxpayers must consider it an opportunity to understand what is it all about. Here’s what you need to know about dynamic QR code generation :

Dynamic QR code

Since eInvoicing might take some time to be implemented, the Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs had directed that businesses with an annual turnover exceeding ₹500 crore generate and incorporate a dynamic quick response or QR code for enabling digital payments on B2C invoices. This dynamic quick response code is required to contain information relevant to the eInvoice. This QR code can be scanned and accessed from any mobile device. Since B2C eInvoicing doesn’t require an invoice reference number unlike B2B eInvoicing, the presence of a dynamic QR code is done to encourage digital payments in the country.

What’s in the QR code?