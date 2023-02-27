Manjula Muthukrishnan
Avalara Author
Manjula is the Managing Director of India operations at Avalara. Her role involves overseeing strategic operations in India with a special focus on strengthening the company's end to-end tax automation offerings in the market by enabling Indian customers navigate the complexities of the local indirect tax system - Goods and Services Tax. Prior to joining Avalara, she served leadership roles at renowned organizations like Infosys, HSBC and Socion Advisors. Manjula has been recognized by various internal and external forums for her contributions in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility.