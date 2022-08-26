Customers, cultures, and communities come together at Avalara

"Customers will never love a company unless its employees love it first." —Simon Sinek

It's the traditions and values of a company that makes it stand out. With the Power of Orange, this certainly holds for Avalara. Through unique trends and practices, Avalara upholds a One Avalara, One Family culture adopted by its offices around the globe. At Avalara, we take our efforts to build One Family a step further by integrating the customs and values of different countries into our belief system, meaning every Avalara office, whether in the United States or overseas, has an individual personality under the Avalara banner.

We are a versatile, young company focused on the concept of the Cult of the Customer, a commitment to ceaselessly work toward meeting and exceeding our value proposition to our customers by creating the fastest, easiest, most accurate and affordable way to manage sales tax compliance. At Avalara, we measure success based on improving value for the customer. And improving customer value cannot start without improving employee value.

One of the most prominent practices which motivate us to give our best at work is being able to maintain a work-life balance. Flexible work hours help us manage our professional and personal lives with ease. Additionally, a work-from-home policy instills that Avalara trusts us and does not overlook our responsibilities. Such practices highlight our values of ownership and commitment, encouraging us to be responsible while ensuring that we have the freedom to engage with our lives.

Avalara lives by a work hard, play hard culture in which we not only get rewarded for our hard work, but we also get to celebrate with our co-workers at various cultural occasions. But work-life balance and a stress-free work environment are not the only ways to improve employee value. Rewards and recognition for our competence and passion keep us enthused and power us through to innovate more by working as a team.

Sustainable work culture is one that believes and practices the inclusion of a diverse workforce of employees. Globally, Avalara has four employee resource groups: Women of Avalara, Veterans at Avalara, Ujima for the African American community, and Prism for the LGBTQ community. Each employee resource group is committed to working together globally and ensuring that Avalara is a workplace where there are opportunities to grow regardless of your gender, background, or life preferences.

With strong values in place to ensure a performance culture, our performance evaluation goes beyond achieving targets and goals at Avalara. It goes a step further and also measures how we live up to our nine success traits: Ownership, Passion, Adaptability, Humility, Fun, Optimism, Curiosity, Urgency, and Simplicity. In the end, employee value and customer value are the building blocks for Avalara's success.

To quote our CEO and co-founder, Scott McFarlane, "Anybody can make money; however, being an innovator and market leader is much harder. Avalara has developed something new and great for sure; however, it can only be achieved with a can-do spirit and an ever-present sense of optimism. I believe the code which was developed on the open range is the perfect set of values to manage ourselves by,

Live each day with courage

Take pride in your work

Always finish what you start

Do what has to be done

Be tough but fair

When you make a promise, please keep it

Ride for the brand

Talk less, say more

Remember that some things aren't for sale

Know when to draw the line."

From day one, Avalara feels like home. The experience begins immediately with a comprehensive induction to the company and culture. With amenities and facilities, there is an "everything-we-need-is-within-our-reach" approach so that Avalarians can focus on the work without any distraction.

Currently, behind the scenes with our cloud-based tax compliance solution, Avalara processes billions of transactions for thousands of businesses around the world. But we've set our standards higher, and we are on the way to be part of every transaction in the world.

At Avalara, we are changing the landscape of how businesses around the world manage tax compliance and rethinking how tax compliance works with new-age technologies. We need more Avalarians to help us get there, and we hope you will be one of them.

To get to know Avalara and our vibrant work culture, visit avalara.com/jobs