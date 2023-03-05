5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Let’s read on to understand, what’s and how’s of no sales tax states of the USA.

Not only do 45 States + Washington DC impose a Sales tax in the USA, but even cities and municipalities have a different rulebook in their hand, waiting to receive you

“To be or not to be”- The USA Sales Tax laws imbibed this quite literally.

In the seas of Sales tax complexities, five states come by like a cool breeze on a sunny day. Simply known as, NOMAD (New Hampshire, Oregon, Montana, Alaska and Delaware), these 5 states do not have any Sales tax. Yes, you heard that right. Finally, some good news for your good night’s sleep, right?

But, like everything nice in the tax world, NOMAD also hides a grey area between their rainbows.

Where does the government get the banknotes from, then?

Yes, what you’re wondering is correct. We thought so too. The truth is, the NOMAD states try to offset the absence of sales tax revenue by imposing business, income, or excise taxes that are higher than in states with sales tax. The cat is out of the bag!