GST Impact On Businesses In India

GST is a single tax on the supply of goods and services, which will make India a unified common market. GST will replace all current indirect taxes with a multi-point consumption tax.



The introduction of a GST is certainly going to have a huge impact on the nation as a whole, which will include small and medium businesses (SMBs) and startups, as well as big enterprises. All these will, in turn, create an additional market for IT and ERP providers.

Impact on small & medium enterprises

A larger portion of small and medium enterprises will be covered by GST, as the exemption limit proposed has been fixed at Rs 20 lakhs for all India, except for northeastern states, where the threshold limit has been fixed even lower, at Rs 10 lakhs.

There is relief, however, for the SME sector in that jurisdiction. Businesses with a turnover of Rs. 1.5 crore and below would solely be assessed by the states, while for those above, it would be jointly assessed with the central and state governments.