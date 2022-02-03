Maharashtra VAT Returns Filing Calendar for Fiscal Year 2016-2017

In Maharashtra, VAT (Value Added Tax) registration is compulsory for dealers with sales over Rs. 10 lakhs. Upon registration with the state sales tax department, dealers will be allotted a unique 11 digit TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number).



Dealers then need to prepare and file VAT e-returns through the MVAT state portal. Based on the nature of their business, dealers must file VAT returns either monthly or quarterly. An annual return must be filed if Audit Report in Form 704 is not applicable to the dealer.

Note: Semi-annual (every 6 months) return filing has been discontinued for FY 2016-2017.

Usually, VAT returns are due on 21st of the succeeding month for the previous month’s sales. (For example, May 21, 2016 would be the due date for e-returns for April 2016 sales.) This year, however, April e-filing is being delayed because the Mahavat department still has not released the new e-filing feature on their website.

The following is the tax calendar for filing returns and payment of taxes under (MVAT ACT) w.e.f. 26.08.2016.

A. Monthly Returns