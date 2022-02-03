Maharashtra VAT Returns Filing Calendar for Fiscal Year 2016-2017

Divya Madhur Divya Madhur Aug 26, 2016

In Maharashtra, VAT (Value Added Tax) registration is compulsory for dealers with sales over Rs. 10 lakhs. Upon registration with the state sales tax department, dealers will be allotted a unique 11 digit TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number).

Dealers then need to prepare and file VAT e-returns through the MVAT state portal. Based on the nature of their business, dealers must file VAT returns either monthly or quarterly. An annual return must be filed if Audit Report in Form 704 is not applicable to the dealer.

Note: Semi-annual (every 6 months) return filing has been discontinued for FY 2016-2017.

Usually, VAT returns are due on 21st of the succeeding month for the previous month’s sales. (For example, May 21, 2016 would be the due date for e-returns for April 2016 sales.) This year, however, April e-filing is being delayed because the Mahavat department still has not released the new e-filing feature on their website.

The following is the tax calendar for filing returns and payment of taxes under (MVAT ACT) w.e.f. 26.08.2016.

A. Monthly Returns

 MonthStart DateExtended Date for Uploading
Apr-1629.08.201626.09.2016
May-1606.09.201605.10.2016
Jun-1612.09.201611.10.2016
Jul-1616.09.201615.10.2016
Aug-1620.09.201620.10.2016
Sep-1626.09.201625.10.2016

B. Quarterly Returns

 Quarter Start DateLast Date for Uploading
April 2016 to Jun 201626.10.201630.11.2016
July 2016 to Sep 201626.11.201631.12.2016

 

Audit report
FormDue Date
Audit Report u/s 6115th January

 

Annexure
FormDue Date
Annexure under rule 17 (4A) (with the last Return of the Financial year)21st January
