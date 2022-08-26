Due dates for filing GSTR-3B for the period January to March 2020
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs vide Notification no. 07/2020 - Central Tax dated February 3, 2020, has prescribed the due date for filing the Form GSTR-3B for the tax periods January 2020 to March 2020 for the specified class of taxpayers as under:
Sr. No.
Class of taxpayers
State/Union Territories
Due date for filing the Form GSTR-3B
1
Aggregate turnover up to INR 5 crores
|Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Union territories of Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep
22nd of the succeeding month
2
Aggregate turnover up to INR 5 crores
Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Chandigarh and Delhi
24th of the succeeding month
