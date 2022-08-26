Due dates for filing GSTR-3B for the period January to March 2020

Due dates for filing GSTR-3B for the period January to March 2020

Viren Shah Viren Shah Mar 19, 2020

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs vide Notification no. 07/2020 - Central Tax dated February 3, 2020, has prescribed the due date for filing the Form GSTR-3B for the tax periods January 2020 to March 2020 for the specified class of taxpayers as under:

Sr. No.

Class of taxpayers

State/Union Territories

Due date for filing the Form GSTR-3B

1

Aggregate turnover up to INR 5 crores

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Union territories of Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep

22nd of the succeeding month

2

Aggregate turnover up to INR 5 crores

Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Chandigarh and Delhi

24th of the succeeding month

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Viren Shah
Viren Shah Avalara Author
