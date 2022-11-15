GST returns in 2018: Due dates, requirements, and penalties

Since the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1, 2017 , one issue that has continually been in the limelight is returns filing. GST introduced a host of new requirements for returns, and mistakes or noncompliance result in interest and penalties for businesses, as well as negative GST ratings.



The GST Council in its 23rd meeting at Guwahati released several new compliance and return filing procedures. To help clarify some of these new compliance procedures, let’s look at various GST returns (GSTR) and the forms that will facilitate filing them.



GSTR-1



Form GSTR-1 contains details of outward supplies (sales) of taxable goods and/or services. GSTR-1 can either be filed quarterly or monthly.



Quarterly return



Registered persons with an aggregate turnover up to Rs. 1.5 crore may opt for quarterly return filing





Period (quarterly)

Due dates

July – Sept. 2017

Jan. 10, 2018

Oct. – Dec. 2017

Feb. 15, 2018

Jan. – March 2018

April 30, 2018



Monthly return



Registered persons with aggregate turnover of more than 1.5 crore must file a monthly return. For those with aggregate turnover of less than 1.5 crore, the monthly return is optional.

Period (monthly)

Due dates

July – Nov. 2017

Jan. 10, 2018

Dec. 2017

Feb. 10, 2018

Jan. 2018

March 10, 2018

Feb. 2018

April 10, 2018

March 2018

May 10, 2018



Important considerations that need to be taken into account while filing GSTR-1



Businesses need to be careful to file correctly. This is especially important right now because there have been several due date extensions that require taxpayers to upload GST returns for multiple periods at once, and choosing the correct period is very important.



Businesses need to be careful to avoid duplicating invoices. Further, it is important to correctly categorise goods under the correct HSN codes and make sure to charge the correct tax rate. Mentioning the right tax type, i.e., CGST, SGST, IGST, is also important.



Further, details of aggregate turnover in the previous year and a valid digital signature will also be required when filing GSTR-1.



GSTR-2 and GSTR-3



For the time being, the GST Council has suspended the requirement to file forms GSTR-2 and GSTR-3. Filing is expected to resume after March 31, 2018.



GSTR-2 will contain details of inward supplies (purchases) of taxable goods and/or services that affect the input tax credit (ITC) claimed. This form will need to be filed by the 15th of the following month.



Form GSTR-2 will require the following details: Invoice-wise details of all interstate and intrastate supplies received from registered or unregistered persons

Goods that have been imported and services rendered

Debit and credit notes, if any, received from supplier

Amount of ineligible ITC on inward supplies when the taxable status of the supplies could not be determined at the invoice level in form GSTR-2 GSTR-3, a monthly return, will finalize the details of outward and inward supplies and be sent along with payment of tax. The form must be filed by the 20th of the following month.



GSTR-3 is divided into two parts, i.e., part A and part B. Part A will be electronically generated based on information furnished in forms GSTR-1 and GSTR-2, as well as other liabilities of preceding tax periods

Part B will contain the tax liability, interest, and penalty paid and refund claimed from a company’s cash ledger, if any. The system will compute the tax liability based on GSTR-1, minus any ITC claimed in GSTR-2 GSTR-3B



All businesses are required to file a simple GST return in form GSTR-3B through March 2018. It is required to be filed by the 20th of the next month.

Period (monthly)

Due dates

Dec. 2017

Jan. 20, 2018

Jan. 2018

Feb. 20, 2018

Feb. 2018

March 20, 2018

March 2018

April 20, 2018



GSTR-4



Composition dealers are required to file a quarterly GST return using form GSTR-4 by the 18th of the month following the quarter for which the return is being filed.

Period (quarterly)

Due dates

July – Sept. 2017

Dec. 24, 2017

Oct. – Dec. 2017

Jan. 18, 2018

Jan. – March 2018

April 18, 2018

