The GST era begins: A good, (but not so) simple tax

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) the “good and simple tax.” But is GST, recently launched on 1 July, really as simple as it’s made out to be? Let’s take a closer look.

Multiple returns

In the eyes of government officials, GST involves filing a single return, not three — because two of the three required monthly returns are auto populated. However, while Form GSTR-2, the record of purchases, is partially auto-populated, it requires a lot of manual entry — imports, reverse charge payments, and more.

Submitting invoice-level data is a big compliance burden in and of itself, and that data must be matched to vendor data to confirm tax credits.

A service unit client of mine with operations in 20 states was previously filing two returns a year for all operations across the country. Now the same client will end up filing 740 returns a year according to my estimations, and 260 returns according to the government. Either way, it’s definitely not an example of simplification.

While I fully appreciate that this kind of detailed compliance is necessary in order to electronically match credits, it is still a compliance burden for many.

Multiple tax rates

Like France, India now has four tax rates: 5, 12, 18, and 28 percent. This helps reduce the fundamental regressive nature of indirect taxes.

But with multiple rates come multiple disputes. Take, for example, annual maintenance contracts or warranty services, such as those on new vehicles, appliances, or machinery.

Many would view warranty repairs on a refrigerator as a contract of service, even if some parts are replaced. But the issue is that many parts generally attract 28 percent tax while services attract 18 percent. Is this a mixed supply and therefore liable to the highest tax rate, or a composite supply of service and therefore liable to 18 percent? It’s not a simple situation.

Delivery challans

The law requires delivery challans in all cases of transportation, even when there is no supply involved. When a car manufacturer sends his cars to the regional transport office for registration, for example, he must issue a delivery challan. It’s an inconvenience perhaps. But consider a testing lab that receives thousands of samples a day, some of which they send to other labs for further testing. Creating delivery challans for each one is going to be nothing short of a nightmare.

These are remnants of the excise regime, which often required documentation of goods moving out of the factory. But are they relevant in this new simpler tax regime?

Bond and LUT

Excise had an elaborate procedure for exporting goods with ARE-1s, with bonds and proofs of export properly prescribed. Services had it easy since there was hardly any risk of diversion to the domestic market as is the case with goods. In fact, being intangible, exported services went largely unnoticed. But now services and goods alike require execution of a bond or a legal undertaking (LUT) before export. However, at this time, the instructions for this are only partly formed, holding up exports in some cases.

Advances

Except in service tax, advances were never taxed. If the tax is on the supply, there is no reason why advances should be taxed, especially as they create a compliance hazard. Often companies get ad hoc amounts as advances. They are not only now supposed to pay tax on such advances but also track them through returns. If advances are received and squared off in the same month, they will be easy to deal with. But when they spill over into additional months, it creates a big burden.

Other issues

Export oriented units (EOUs) will likely want to evaluate whether they want to continue as EOUs in the new regime, now that they are required to reverse the basic customs duty benefit they receive on imported goods. This additional compliance requirement was made known only recently, making it difficult to configure in companies’ IT systems before GST went live on 1 July.

Glitches with ERP systems, even with some well-known names, held up invoicing on the first day. These ERP vendors could not test their GST patches adequately and communicate with their customers enough due to the government continually changing the GST rules and regulations up until the last day of June.

The registration window for the GST Network (GSTN) didn’t open until 25 June, and new applicants like those required to take up separate Special Economic Zone (SEZ) registration were stuck with some query or issue. Of course, in many cases, these were resolved at great speed, but others are still searching for a resolution.