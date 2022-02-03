Winning strategies and tactics in GST battlefield



The GST (Goods and Services Tax) council passed the CGST and IGST law on 4th March 2017. What this means is that the law will now be tabled before the Parliament for approval and may be passed in March itself. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that implementation of GST by 1 July is possible. The hazy picture is becoming clearer now with 1 July in sight. The battle cry is now clearly heard. Let us check some real life examples.

Rethinking what my business means



One of my clients is a manufacturer of kitchen appliances (e.g., kitchen stoves, hob tops, and chimneys). During our discussion, I suggested he try and import high-end cooking ranges, which he does not manufacture in India and which perhaps have a small market, making them unviable to manufacture in India. GST allows you to trade in goods while you also manufacture some —– unlike today, when manufacturers face a lot of restrictions on trading. “Can I look at some other products,” my client asked when the discussion was at its peak, “something that is not manufactured by any of my group companies?” “Sure you can. GST makes it possible to sell a battel tank along with a safety pin”, I said jokingly. “For last many months, we were thinking of selling a microwave with our products, or even a water filter if possible”, the client persisted. They wanted to move from being a product company to a kitchen solutions company. A different way of looking at your business is possible under GST. A logistics company, with whom we work, is looking at how they can provide value-add services in their warehouses now that there is no ‘deemed manufacture’ concept under GST. Before GST implementation, even packing or repacking could amount to manufacture, or even changing labels could attract excise duty, making it necessary to take excise registration and follow its rigorous procedures. Under GST, the rigors are the same whether you are a trader or a manufacturer or a simple processor. ‘Can we look at your business in a new way?’ is the question I often ask my clients to kick start this thinking.

GST India - a strategic enabler



Goods and Services Tax (GST) makes it possible to take a strategic decision like the above — to redefine your business and get into a new expanded market. Tax will no longer stop you from taking such decisions. Now is the time to re-examine your strategy. An article in Harvard Business Review (July 2015) mentioned a CEB research, which states that strategic risks caused 86 percent of the losses in market value of companies surveyed. It also mentions that these companies devoted only 6 percent of their time to addressing strategic risks, while financial reporting and legal and compliance risks, which accounted for only 5 percent of the losses, were given 52 percent of their time. Not understanding the impact of GST on business affects strategic risks and therefore should be given more attention.

From strategies to tactics