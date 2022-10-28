GST is applicable on Landscape Development & Maintenance of Garden Work for Government undertakings

GST is applicable on Landscape Development & Maintenance of Garden Work for Government undertakings

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Jun 4, 2020

The Appellate Authority of Advance Ruling in Karnataka has held that Goods and Service Tax is applicable to landscape development and maintenance of garden work for government undertakings as it is covered under subcontract work.

The applicant, a business that maintains gardens and landscape for Government bodies, sought an advance ruling to understand if landscape development and maintenance of gardens for State and Central Government Departments and other local government bodies through a contract from subcontracts would attract GST under inward supplies from those vendors.

The AAAR held that as the scope of landscape development and maintenance of gardens for Government undertakings falls under the category of subcontract work, GST is applicable. 

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
APAC
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Divita Gupta
Divita Gupta Avalara Author
Recent posts
Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Discover how to meet all compliance requirements while integrating e-invoicing into your tax function.
Get your free copy
Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.