Reverse and forward charge mechanisms under GST India

3.

Time of supply of goods/services

The time of supply shall be the earliest of the following dates. Goods: · The date on which the supplier issues the invoice · The last date on which the supplier is required to issue the invoice with respect to the supply of goods. For supply of goods involving the movement goods, the invoice needs to be issued at the time of removal. In other cases, at the time of delivery of goods to the recipient · The date on which payment is received. The point of taxation, in this case, will be the earliest of the date on which payment is accounted for in the books of accounts of the recipient or the date on which payment is credited to his bank account Services: · The date on which the supplier issues the invoice · The last date on which the supplier is required to issue the invoice is 30 days from the date of supply of services. In case of a banking company, the invoice has to be issued within 45 days from the date of supply of services · The date on which payment is received. The earliest of the date on which the payment is accounted for in the books of accounts or the date on which the payment is credited to his bank account