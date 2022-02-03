Tax implication on goods returned post GST

In many respects, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is less a tax reform than a business reform. GST implementation will bring a host of new changes to the taxation regime, but it will also impact the way business is normally conducted. The way goods are returned to a seller will have tax implication. With GST implementation around the corner, businesses must take stock of how returns could be impacted, especially during the transition phase. The following questions provide a useful framework for understanding the changes to come: What are the tax implications for goods sold prior to GST implementation date (let us call it ‘D-day’) but returned post D-day?

What are the tax implications for goods returned from registered and unregistered dealers?

What are the tax implications for returned goods that are exempt prior to D-day but taxable post D-day?

Basic conditions



Under the current VAT and excise tax regime, a deduction from total sales is allowed for goods returned within a prescribed time limit, ranging from three to six months. However, the extent to which input credit will be able to be claimed on the return of goods under GST is less straightforward. It will be impacted by the following:

If the goods are sold/removed within 6 months prior to D-day

If the goods are returned within 6 months from D-day

If the proper officer can satisfactorily identify the goods

Tax implications of different scenarios



Possible scenarios for goods that are taxable both before and after D-day: 1 .Original buyer and original seller are both registered taxpayers: Goods returned by a registered taxpayer are treated as ‘Deemed Supply’ in the hands of the original buyer (now returning the goods).



The original buyer levies GST on the Deemed Supply, and any tax previously borne by the buyer can be claimed as an input credit against the GST charged. The buyer is liable for the net amount, thus reducing losses.



The original seller can now claim the GST as an input credit, thus eliminating losses.





2.Original buyer is an unregistered taxpayer; original seller is a registered taxpayer:



The original seller is eligible for a refund of taxes (if certain basic conditions are fulfilled) for duty paid on goods returned by an unregistered taxpayer.



3.Original buyer is a registered taxpayer; original seller is an unregistered taxpayer:





The original seller is eligible for a refund of taxes (if certain basic conditions are fulfilled) for duty paid on goods returned by an unregistered taxpayer. Goods become Deemed Supply for the original buyer, who pays tax on the same.

Original buyer can claim an input credit against any GST paid on the purchase of goods.



Possible scenarios for goods which were exempt pre-D-day but are taxable post D-day:



1.Original buyer is a registered taxpayer:



Subject to fulfillment of conditions, no GST is levied on the return of goods.



2.Original buyer is an unregistered taxpayer:



No tax is payable on goods sold as exempt under the current tax regime and returned by an unregistered person in GST regime.







Examples for above scenarios