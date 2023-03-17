As Indian businesses, we aim to capture selling overseas, to the USA, but there are layered intricacies fraught in this transaction. The most prominent obligation for a seller is to figure out whether they have an economic nexus in the jurisdiction they are selling to. Identifying nexus is like finding a needle in a haystack and it is easy to get confused without expert help. Missing compliances can land you in a soup of penalties and fines. In this write-up, we will understand how to figure out whether a nexus exists or not, and if yes, how do we determine it.

As kids (or also adults) we all played ‘Where’s Wally?’ Economic nexus is like a digital (and less fun) version of that game.

Let’s start elementary: What exactly is ‘nexus’?

Nexus, is a derivation of a Latin word, which means to join or bind. In taxation, nexus connotes a connection of a business (be it physical or otherwise) to a jurisdiction that triggers its tax obligations. In a nutshell, sellers must have a presence in a state before its tax officials require the seller to collect sales tax from buyers in that state.

Who gets caught in the economic nexus web?

Historically, only the sellers with a physically identifiable presence were the victims of the economic nexus, however, post the South Dakota vs. Wayfair Inc. ruling, even remote sellers with no physical footprint are also caught up in this perplex-us nexus web.