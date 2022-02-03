Time of supply of goods under GST

The current indirect taxation system (consisting of multiple taxes) is about to undergo a drastic change, with India’s new Goods and Services Tax (GST, a single taxation system for the entire country) being rolled out 1 July 2017.

Many provisions are changing, including the concept of point of taxation – the point in time when goods and/or services are deemed to have been provided and when the tax liability can be determined.

Under the current tax regime, the point of taxation differs for each tax type:

Manufacturing of goods: The liability to pay tax arises at the time goods are removed from the factory/excise unit

Services: Date payment is received or date invoice is issued, whichever is earlier

Sale of goods: The liability to pay tax arises on the sale of goods with both interstate VAT and intrastate GST

Under GST, the time of supply varies based on the type of transaction. The various provisions related to each are outlined below.