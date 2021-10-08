DDP and DAP simplified for the Indian businesses

Summary-

Incoterms are commonly accepted terms of sale that are followed across the world.

DDP and DAP are the most common incoterms, and many new sellers wonder what to pick while venturing into selling across international borders.

Are you an Indian seller who has decided to grow business by selling across borders? Are you confused by the terms DDP and DAP? If your answer is yes, here is a blog for you. In a real-life scenario, an online shopper eyes a particular product. If they like it, they add it to their basket and purchase it through checkout. That is where the buyer sees the product’s actual price, delivery fees, standard shipping charges, extra charges, if any, and tax. This is a day to day scene for everyone accustomed to selling and buying online. However, everything changes when the same scenario happens in a global context. Because if you are a seller based in India selling your products to someone based in Germany, then the tax complexities multiply.

You don’t just have to care about the tax compliance of your country but also the destination country now. Who will pay the taxes and when? Incoterms address all of these questions and bring uniformity and commonality in global commerce. Incoterms are widely used and commonly accepted terms of sale. The two most common of these incoterms are DDP and DAP. This blog is about these two incoterms. It will help you understand the differences between these models of sale.