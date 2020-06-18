18% GST is applicable on Mehendi and Henna Powder

18% GST is applicable on Mehendi and Henna Powder

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Jul 12, 2020

The Rajasthan bench of the Authority of Advance Ruling has held that the supply of Mehendi /Henna powder will attract GST at the rate of 18% viz. CGST 9% and SGST 9%. The applicant, a manufacturer of hair dye powder, sought out an advance ruling as they wish to start manufacturing henna-based hair dye powder and wanted to understand the rate of GST that would be applicable on supply of such a product. The applicant wished to clarify whether henna is classifiable under chapter 14 or 33.

The Rajasthan bench of the AAR held that Henna/Mehendi powder has a natural property of dye/tanning and is generally used as hair dye. The product, as per chapter heading 3305, falls under the category of preparations for use on the hair and covered under amended Notification No. 41/2017-Central Tax (Rate) dated November 14, 2017, of the principal notification no. 01/2017-Central Tax (Rate) dated 28.06.2017. Hence, it attracts a GST rate of 18% viz. CGST 9% and SGST 9%.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
APAC GST GST News and Announcement
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Divita Gupta
Divita Gupta Avalara Author
Recent posts
Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Discover how to meet all compliance requirements while integrating e-invoicing into your tax function.
Get your free copy
Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.