GST and place of supply: Complexities when a transaction involves 3 parties

Getting place of supply right under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), a destination-based consumption tax, matters. Typically, the state to where the goods are destined will get the GST revenue.



When the location of the supplier and the place of supply are in two different states, the tax charged by the supplier would be Integrated GST (IGST). When they are in the same state, it’s Central GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST). But this becomes more complex when the transaction involves three parties.



For example, if person A in Maharashtra ships goods to Person C in Tamil Nadu on the instructions of Person B in Maharashtra, the place of supply is difficult to determine. The transaction looks something like below:

While goods are billed to B in Maharashtra, they are shipped by supplier A, as per B’s instructions, to C in Tamil Nadu. Since goods are moving from one state to another, ordinarily IGST would apply, i.e., Tamil Nadu would get the tax revenue. But the presence of B complicates the transaction, as his state (Maharashtra) also wants tax revenue. Section 10(1)(b) of the IGST Act brings clarity to the issue

Where the goods are delivered by the supplier to a recipient or any other person on the direction of a third person, whether acting as an agent or otherwise, before or during movement of goods, either by way of transfer of documents of title to the goods or otherwise, it shall be deemed that the said third person has received the goods and the place of supply of such goods shall be the principal place of business of such person. The law therefore determines that when supplier A delivers goods to recipient C at the direction of third person B, the goods will be deemed to have been received by B, and the place of supply shall be the place of B. Therefore, even if the goods were moved by A in Maharashtra to C in Tamil Nadu, they would be deemed to be received by B in Maharashtra and therefore CGST+SGST would be charged by A. The reason for this determination is that tax should follow the commercial transaction to avoid any loss of credits. In the commercial world, there would be a second sales transaction between B and C, which would attract IGST so that both B and C can claim GST credit and keep the GST chain unbroken. There of course are some issues with this well-intentioned provision.

Who is the recipient?