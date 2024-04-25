Get started
Automate state and local payroll tax registration

Deliver a complete payroll solution to your customers and users with Avalara Payroll Tax Registrations.

Video: Learn how Avalara addresses common challenges in the payroll tax registration process.

Benefits

Simplify the payroll tax registration process

Improve customer experience

Enable your customers and users to manage payroll more accurately and with less effort so they can focus on core activities.

Streamline registration

Facilitate quicker transition from registration to payroll services by retaining data and pre-filling information from returning customers’ previous questionnaires.

Increase revenue

Resell Avalara Payroll Tax Registrations to customers and users at a discretionary markup, then scale to meet volume requirements while maintaining increased accuracy and margin.

Reduce costs

Save on development or purchase costs associated with payroll tax solutions — Avalara Payroll Tax Registrations is competitively priced and cost-effective.

Boost efficiency

Facilitate quick information exchange and seamless integration through widely available APIs.

Remove blockers

Enable quicker payroll tax registration so companies can access and utilize essential services from payroll providers.

How it works

Clear payroll tax registration bottlenecks in four easy steps

Registration Questionnaire
  • Customer clicks Get My Tax ID and is taken to the Avalara integrated form.
  • Customer spends 15–20 minutes to complete the Avalara Payroll Tax Registrations form.
  • Avalara submits the registration to appropriate authorities within 24–48 hours.
  • Avalara sends all pertinent information via API as soon as the Tax IDs are available.

Streamline payroll registration for your business and your customers

For payroll companies

Payroll tax registration presents an ongoing challenge for businesses and their customers.

 

With a complete payroll solution, companies can provide a seamless and straightforward path to their services, and in turn, improve business processes, increase revenue, and enhance customer experience.
  • Stand out in a crowded market by offering an end-to-end compliance solution.
  • Enable a turnkey payroll tax registration solution that’s easy to manage and maintain.
  • Improve customer retention by addressing payroll tax registration pain points.
  • Co-brand or private label Avalara Payroll Tax Registrations while leveraging a high-margin resale value.

For customers

Payroll tax registration is often a tedious process for customers and their users.

 

Avalara simplifies payroll tax registration by removing unnecessary customer touchpoints and clearing bottlenecks that can prolong processes and detract from core business objectives.
  • Reduce time-consuming tax registrations and focus resources on revenue-generating activities.
  • Speed up registration by consolidating redundancies and retaining and pre-populating data from past questionnaires.

Frequently asked questions

Why partner with Avalara to enable payroll tax registrations?

For a payroll company, the primary benefit of the Avalara platform is the ability to provide timely tax services to their clients. Without nonregistered clients creating a bottleneck in their workflow, they can enjoy a competitive edge against other providers and truly market their payroll service as an end-to-end solution.

 

Meanwhile, for a payroll company’s clients, the essential benefit is a simplified process for securing U.S. Tax IDs, to help avoid fines and other punitive measures for noncompliance.

What types of tax registrations does Avalara support?

Avalara can obtain State Unemployment Insurance Tax IDs and State Income Tax IDs. For many providers, these payroll tax registrations are an urgent problem since their only readily available option is to ask their clients to assume the responsibility of obtaining their own registrations, a task which their clients are often poorly equipped to complete.

Does Avalara offer support for federal, state, and local payroll tax registrations?

Yes. Avalara obtains tax registrations at all levels of government. This is an important consideration given that some states permit local jurisdictions to enact payroll taxes, which in turn require registration with the local authority.

What types of partner programs does Avalara offer for payroll tax registrations?

In the case of tax registration solutions, Avalara offers three possible arrangements for payroll companies: API integration, an Avalara Partner Portal, and a referral link. There are benefits to each one depending on a partner’s use case.

What are the costs associated with these payroll tax registration options?

If they choose to use either an API integration or the Partner Portal, a provider pays a discounted wholesale price. If they opt to use a referral link instead, their client will pay Avalara’s purchase price.

How long does it take to let Avalara begin registration for a client?

Once a client begins answering questions, the average time for completion is 15–25 minutes. If a client needs to register in more than one state, the single set of questions is still the only one needed for Avalara to prepare the forms, make payments directly to authorities, and follow up with jurisdictions to ensure everything is processed by them in a timely manner.

How long does it take Avalara to complete a registration on a client’s behalf?

Once Avalara gets the necessary information, the registration process with the authorities typically takes 1–2 business days (while processing and approval times may vary by state).

