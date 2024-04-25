For a payroll company, the primary benefit of the Avalara platform is the ability to provide timely tax services to their clients. Without nonregistered clients creating a bottleneck in their workflow, they can enjoy a competitive edge against other providers and truly market their payroll service as an end-to-end solution.

Meanwhile, for a payroll company’s clients, the essential benefit is a simplified process for securing U.S. Tax IDs, to help avoid fines and other punitive measures for noncompliance.