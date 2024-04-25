Here are some resources to get you started.
Enable your customers and users to manage payroll more accurately and with less effort so they can focus on core activities.
Facilitate quicker transition from registration to payroll services by retaining data and pre-filling information from returning customers’ previous questionnaires.
Resell Avalara Payroll Tax Registrations to customers and users at a discretionary markup, then scale to meet volume requirements while maintaining increased accuracy and margin.
Save on development or purchase costs associated with payroll tax solutions — Avalara Payroll Tax Registrations is competitively priced and cost-effective.
Facilitate quick information exchange and seamless integration through widely available APIs.
Enable quicker payroll tax registration so companies can access and utilize essential services from payroll providers.
Payroll tax registration presents an ongoing challenge for businesses and their customers.
With a complete payroll solution, companies can provide a seamless and straightforward path to their services, and in turn, improve business processes, increase revenue, and enhance customer experience.
Payroll tax registration is often a tedious process for customers and their users.
Avalara simplifies payroll tax registration by removing unnecessary customer touchpoints and clearing bottlenecks that can prolong processes and detract from core business objectives.
For a payroll company, the primary benefit of the Avalara platform is the ability to provide timely tax services to their clients. Without nonregistered clients creating a bottleneck in their workflow, they can enjoy a competitive edge against other providers and truly market their payroll service as an end-to-end solution.
Meanwhile, for a payroll company’s clients, the essential benefit is a simplified process for securing U.S. Tax IDs, to help avoid fines and other punitive measures for noncompliance.
Avalara can obtain State Unemployment Insurance Tax IDs and State Income Tax IDs. For many providers, these payroll tax registrations are an urgent problem since their only readily available option is to ask their clients to assume the responsibility of obtaining their own registrations, a task which their clients are often poorly equipped to complete.
Yes. Avalara obtains tax registrations at all levels of government. This is an important consideration given that some states permit local jurisdictions to enact payroll taxes, which in turn require registration with the local authority.
In the case of tax registration solutions, Avalara offers three possible arrangements for payroll companies: API integration, an Avalara Partner Portal, and a referral link. There are benefits to each one depending on a partner’s use case.
If they choose to use either an API integration or the Partner Portal, a provider pays a discounted wholesale price. If they opt to use a referral link instead, their client will pay Avalara’s purchase price.
Once a client begins answering questions, the average time for completion is 15–25 minutes. If a client needs to register in more than one state, the single set of questions is still the only one needed for Avalara to prepare the forms, make payments directly to authorities, and follow up with jurisdictions to ensure everything is processed by them in a timely manner.
Once Avalara gets the necessary information, the registration process with the authorities typically takes 1–2 business days (while processing and approval times may vary by state).
Contact us to schedule a demo of our payroll tax registrations product, get pricing info, or learn more.