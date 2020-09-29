WHEN
On demand
DURATION
60 minutes
COST
Free
How to build a tax compliance strategy that helps sustain fast growth
How, when, where, and why software is taxed is the perfect storm of complexity and contradiction, which makes compliance near impossible to comprehend, never mind master. No wonder, then, that software and SaaS businesses often fail to give it proper attention, focusing instead on more top-of-mind priorities like accelerating growth and maximizing efficiency.
That mindset, however, is EXACTLY how you can jeopardize your software company’s growth trajectory. Sales tax compliance is no longer independent of growth and efficiency; it’s necessary to achieve both. The tax landscape has shifted dramatically, and software companies must up their game when it comes to tax compliance.
In this 60-minute webinar, you’ll hear directly from software tax experts and learn:
- How fast-growth software and SaaS companies incur tax risk
- The complex nature of software taxability
- How new nexus laws exacerbate tax complexity
- Why manual tax management is inefficient, and automation is crucial
Here’s the good news: When done right, sales tax compliance can propel and future-proof your business. In short, doing sales tax right isn’t just an obligation or a way to avoid auditors, but a strategy for protecting growth. Join our webinar to learn what you need to know to safeguard your business's expansion.
Sign up to watch the on-demand recording at your convenience! Don't forget, attendees are also eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
Carolynn Kranz
Founder, Industry Sales Tax Solutions
Carolynn is the founder and managing member of two firms: (1) Kranz & Associates, PLLC, a boutique law firm specializing in state and local tax consulting; and (2) Industry Sales Tax Solutions, LLC (“ISTS”), which offers a subscription database containing the sales and use taxability of software related transactions, digital content and cloud services. The ISTS database is also licensed by Avalara and utilized to maintain content as part of their AvaTax platform. Carolynn specializes in state and local tax matters on a multi-state basis, particularly in the area of sales and use taxes. In addition to Carolynn’s sales and use tax expertise, she has significant experience in state and local income / franchise tax, as well as federal tax matters.
David Lingerfelt
Director of North America Tax Content Maintenance at Avalara
David is a tax attorney specializing in indirect taxes. David worked as a government tax administrator for seventeen years before joining Avalara. His regulatory experience includes auditing, tax controversy, collections, taxpayer education, and compliance documents processing. David leads the North America tax content research teams at Avalara. The research teams are responsible for maintaining the U.S. and Canadian tax compliance content, which includes rates, taxability rules, taxing boundaries, exemption certificates, and returns.