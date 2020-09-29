How, when, where, and why software is taxed is the perfect storm of complexity and contradiction, which makes compliance near impossible to comprehend, never mind master. No wonder, then, that software and SaaS businesses often fail to give it proper attention, focusing instead on more top-of-mind priorities like accelerating growth and maximizing efficiency.

That mindset, however, is EXACTLY how you can jeopardize your software company’s growth trajectory. Sales tax compliance is no longer independent of growth and efficiency; it’s necessary to achieve both. The tax landscape has shifted dramatically, and software companies must up their game when it comes to tax compliance.

In this 60-minute webinar, you’ll hear directly from software tax experts and learn:

How fast-growth software and SaaS companies incur tax risk

The complex nature of software taxability

How new nexus laws exacerbate tax complexity

Why manual tax management is inefficient, and automation is crucial

Here’s the good news: When done right, sales tax compliance can propel and future-proof your business. In short, doing sales tax right isn’t just an obligation or a way to avoid auditors, but a strategy for protecting growth. Join our webinar to learn what you need to know to safeguard your business's expansion.

