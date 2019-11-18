Company overview

Wondersign, based in Tampa, Florida, is a cloud-based data syndication platform that automates product catalogs and pricing across selling channels. The company’s flagship product, Catalog Kiosk, is used primarily by furniture retailers to create an “endless aisle” shopping experience by syncing live data feeds from more than 40 manufacturers.

Tax challenges

Wondersign invoices could include subscription fees for their SaaS offering as well as kiosk purchases and installation services. Everything they billed was taxed differently, with services exempt in some states but not others. With over 3,000 customers in 49 states, maintaining tax compliance was a daunting task. “It gets very complex very quickly, especially for a customer that has locations in multiple jurisdictions,” says Hector Camacho, the company’s controller. “It would be time-consuming and expensive to track all of the different tax rates and file several hundred returns accurately over the course of the year.”



Why Avalara?

Wondersign needed a tax compliance solution for calculation and returns filing. “Doing this work internally would be costly and inefficient and would require staffing up the internal accounting team,” says Hector. “There are certain things that make sense to outsource. This is the perfect example. There is no need for us to become experts on sales tax and try to keep up with rate changes in different jurisdictions.”

Integrations