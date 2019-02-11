Tax compliance for Sage Intacct

Avalara lets you calculate rates, prepare returns, manage exemption certificates, and more, right from your own ERP.

Schedule a demo

Avalara’s integration with Sage Intacct does the heavy lifting

Manage tax calculation natively in your ERP

Avalara’s tax calculation product for Sage Intacct is the only tax compliance solution that integrates directly with your ERP software. With Avalara AvaTax for Sage Intacct, you can calculate rates on products and services at the point of sale straight from Sage Intacct.

Improve rate accuracy and reduce returned shipments 

AvaTax for Sage Intacct verifies addresses with rooftop accuracy across more than 12,000 U.S. tax jurisdictions. This ensures tax is applied more accurately than when relying on ZIP codes and decreases the chance of wrong delivery.

Easily manage taxability rules across a vast product inventory

AvaTax for Sage Intacct maintains a vast catalog of product taxability rules in order to apply the appropriate tax across thousands of SKUs.

Better assess tax obligations in each state

AvaTax for Sage Intacct tracks your economic nexus tax liabilities in states where you’re potentially obligated to collect. Detailed reports will alert you when you’re about to trigger tax obligations in new states.

Apply the right tax for each customer — no matter their location or sales channel

AvaTax for Sage Intacct lets you apply a single tax profile to each customer. That means the appropriate tax is applied whether they purchased through your web store, a POS system, or direct sale.

Remove the manual drain of filing and remittance

Avalara’s returns product lets you reconcile a single worksheet and pay one amount for your total tax liability. Avalara Returns works with state and local governments to file and pay on your behalf.

Let your ERP do the work of managing exemption certificates

With Avalara CertCapture,  enter a certificate number into a customer record and the solution will keep certificates on file in your ERP and easily accessible at the point of sale.

“We have 100% confidence in Avalara. They’ve proven themselves to be a perfect fit for our business.”

—Hector Camacho
Controller, Wondersign, AvaTax for Sage Intacct user

View case study

The products that power your tax compliance

Avalara AvaTax

Avalara AvaTax, named AvaTax for Sage Intacct within the system, is fully integrated into your ERP. It provides cloud-based sales and use tax calculation with comprehensive, up-to-date tax rates pushed to your shopping cart or invoicing system, automatically.

Automate calculation
Avalara CertCapture

Avalara CertCapture is a scalable solution that securely collects, stores, and manages tax documents like exemption certificates, W-8s, and W-9s, in the cloud — for quick access to all your documentation whenever you need it.

Automate documentation
Avalara Returns

Avalara Returns uses your sales data to prepare and file your sales and use tax returns, and remit payments across multiple jurisdictions every filing cycle.

Automate filing

Here’s what some of our 500+ AvaTax for Sage Intacct users are saying

The service is easy to manage and it has increased our overall compliance, ensuring timely filing of sales tax returns in all jurisdictions.

Debora Correa Talutto
Accesso

AvaTax for Sage Intacct user

If we had to manually calculate sales tax on invoices, we would probably have to add an additional staff person in accounting, since we generate over 600 invoices per month.

Director in Finance and Accounting
Information Technology and Services Company

AvaTax for Sage Intacct user

Frequently asked questions

Pay only for what you use. You’re charged for the number of transactions, number of exemption certificates you have on file, and the volume of returns. Volume discounts are provided to enable a scalable solution.

AvaTax for Sage Intacct provides a higher degree of accuracy than any manual process. Assessing tax rates by ZIP code is inaccurate and tax tables can quickly get outdated. AvaTax for Sage Intacct provides tax rates and taxability rules in real time. Avalara has over 120 tax research professionals dedicated to keeping our tax data as up to date as possible.

Avalara Returns has direct access to your tax data through the platform, so your returns preparation is faster and more accurate. The solution also simplifies the process of filing in multiple locations because it consolidates your payments into a single transfer then distributes the funds in all of the appropriate jurisdictions on your behalf.

Avalara walks you through the implementation process, ensuring the solution works seamlessly in your business. Simple steps for getting started:

  • Tell us where you collect
  • Assign and apply tax schedules to your customers
  • Set up taxability information for your products
  • Establish tax exemption rules

Avalara’s world-class technical support team has your long-term success in mind, and we offer a breadth of support offerings to meet your business needs.

Our trained team of professionals are available to assist customers during business hours.

Avalara also provides a self-serve product resource center available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and online chat with our support team 8 a.m.–5 p.m. PT Monday–Friday. 

Connect with Avalara

See how easily our solutions work with your business applications.
Get started
Curious how we help with your specific tax challenges? Just ask.
877-759-6520
Get direct help with your most pressing questions about tax software.
Chat