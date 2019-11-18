Company overview

Biomedical Research Alliance of New York (BRANY) offers services to help scientific sponsors and investigators conduct efficient clinical trials and board or committee reviews. At its founding, BRANY worked primarily with hospitals and academic medical centers in the greater New York City area, but now partners with teams and organizations across the United States.

Tax challenges

A couple of key acquisitions moved the organization into online education in the clinical and social behavioral research space, as well as on-site and remote consulting for research compliance programs. With new services came new geographic markets and new complexity, especially around taxability. “Those two acquisitions made us national,” says Executive Vice President and CFO Joanne Nicholson. “Suddenly we were selling online courses all over the country and we had consultants in several states.”



Why Avalara?

In a very short period of time, BRANY went from being registered for sales tax in one state to 28 states. Since different states tax services differently, Joanne knew that BRANY needed a solution to streamline the process of sales tax calculation and mitigate risk. Programming BRANY’s in-house ecommerce system to do the calculations would be difficult and wouldn’t ensure the accuracy they needed. “We talked to several people, including our auditors, and the first name everyone mentioned was Avalara,” Joanne recalls. “One of my colleagues used Avalara in a previous company, so we really trusted that recommendation. Once we looked at the pricing and did some calculations, we knew Avalara was the right fit.”

Integration