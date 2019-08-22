Be an Avalara Preferred Developer
Avalara Preferred Developers are a select group of developers, certified to build Avalara integrations with all kinds of systems. We ensure you know our API inside and out, then refer you to customers who need development help. You get lead generation, our customers get reliable, expert partners. It’s win/win.
To participate in the program, developers are required to:
- Complete a certified integration or SDK code project
- Maintain company bio and contact information
- Provide two client references
- Attend Avalara’s NEXT developer event each year
- Complete post-engagement customer satisfaction surveys
Ready to join?
We just need a bit of information