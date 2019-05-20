German VAT rates and VAT compliance

While Germany follows EU rules on VAT compliance, it is still free to set its own standard (upper) VAT rate, with the only requirement being that it is above 15%. Suppliers of goods or services who are VAT-registered in Germany must charge the appropriate VAT rate and collect the tax for onward payment to the German tax authorities through VAT filings. For more information, please refer to the German VAT returns briefing.

Once registered for German VAT , you will have to start following the local rules in a number of aspects. This includes:

The tax point, or time of supply rules in Germany determine when the VAT is due. It is then payable to the tax authorities 10 days after the VAT reporting period end (monthly or quarterly).

For most goods, it is the time of delivery or passage of title. For services, it is the completion of the service.