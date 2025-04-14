On Tax Day, no less, the CFO Alliance is thrilled to announce the addition of Avalara, a global leader in tax compliance automation, as its newest sponsor partner.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect. As finance leaders across emerging and mid-market enterprises face increasingly complex regulatory environments, Avalara’s technology and expertise offer an essential solution — enabling businesses to automate and streamline their transaction tax compliance processes, all while staying focused on what they do best: running and growing their businesses.

“Avalara’s mission to simplify tax compliance for businesses aligns perfectly with the core mission of the CFO Alliance: to provide finance leaders with trusted solutions and peer-tested resources to help them lead with confidence,” said Nick Araco, CEO of CFO Alliance. “We’re excited to introduce Avalara to our member community — not just as a tax technology provider, but as a partner in solving real, time-sensitive challenges that CFOs are navigating right now.”

Avalara’s Compliance Cloud supports more than 43,000 customers and integrates with over 1,200 business applications, including accounting, ERP, ecommerce, and CRM platforms. With more than 6.6 million tax returns filed in 2024 and over 55 billion AvaTax API calls processed, Avalara is a powerhouse partner for companies looking to scale with confidence and accuracy.

As a CFO Alliance sponsor partner, Avalara will now be an active contributor to the CFO Alliance community — bringing both subject matter expertise and a solutions-driven approach to members who are asking hard questions about compliance, growth, and risk in today’s volatile business environment.

This partnership exemplifies CFO Alliance’s commitment to aligning with innovative, trusted solution providers who bring real value to the community of finance leaders from emerging and mid-market enterprises.

And let’s be honest — there’s no better day than Tax Day to bring on a partner like Avalara. Because if there’s one thing CFOs can all agree on, it’s that tax compliance is not getting any simpler — and it’s high time automation and accuracy take the lead.

For more information about Avalara, visit avalara.com.

To learn more about CFO Alliance and its community of finance leaders, visit cfoalliance.com.