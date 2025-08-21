Missouri exempts diapers, feminine hygiene products, and incontinence products

Diapers, feminine hygiene products, and incontinence products are exempt from Missouri state and local sales and use tax starting August 28, 2025. To be sales tax compliant, businesses will need to ensure they cease applying sales tax to qualifying transactions.

Key takeaways

On and after August 28, 2025, Missouri sales tax does not apply to retail sales of diapers, feminine hygiene products, and incontinence products. The exemption applies to both state and local sales and use tax.

All retailers are required to provide the sales tax exemption for adult and child diapers, feminine hygiene products, and urinary incontinence products starting August 28, 2025.

Businesses that make qualifying sales of diapers, feminine hygiene products, and incontinence products should report the sales as a negative adjustment on their sales and use tax return for August 2025.

Missouri joins pink tax revolution

In the transaction tax world, “pink tax” refers to sales and use taxes on products and services designed specifically for women or girls, such as menstrual products. The term is also sometimes used to describe sales taxes on items like baby and nursing products, diapers, and incontinence products. With the enactment of HB 594, Missouri joins a growing number of states to eliminate one or more pink taxes. Another pink tax change comes into effect on September 1, 2025, when Alabama starts exempting diapers, maternity clothing, and menstrual hygiene products. At least 15 other states considered pink tax exemptions in 2025. You can read about them in the Avalara Tax Changes 2025 midyear update.

Midmonth sales tax changes can complicate compliance

The Missouri sales tax exemption for diapers, feminine hygiene products, and incontinence products comes into effect on August 28, 2025. A midmonth tax change like this can complicate sales and use tax compliance for affected businesses. “Nonstandard dates for tax changes — anything that doesn’t cleanly fall on the month’s boundaries — tend to be disruptive,” says Avery Smith, Statutory Review and Readiness Project Manager at Avalara. “They can also be confusing for taxpayers. If I was a taxpayer, I might not remember that a new sales tax exemption takes effect on a random Thursday.” Smith adds that Missouri’s new sales tax exemption isn’t too complicated in and of itself, “but with nonstandard dates like this, there’s a mixed bag of data. Having businesses collect tax on affected products from August 1 through 27 but not from August 28 through 31 is a compliance risk for businesses and preparers.”

Bottom line

Keeping up with tax changes can eat up a lot of time and resources, especially for companies that sell a variety of products into multiple states. To comply with the Missouri exemption, for example, businesses should update point-of-sale (POS) and ERP systems and ensure their tax engines or rate tables apply the change on the correct date.

