South Dakota gives remote sellers more time to register for sales tax

South Dakota may soon give remote sellers and marketplace providers more time to register for sales tax after establishing economic nexus. Here’s what you need to know.

New sales tax registration timeline for remote sellers

Currently, a remote seller or marketplace provider (aka marketplace facilitator) must register with the South Dakota Department of Revenue and start collecting South Dakota sales tax immediately after establishing economic nexus with the state — that is, on the very next transaction. Senate Bill 43 gives such businesses at least 30 days to register. Per the bill, a remote seller or marketplace is not required to register prior to the first day of the first month that begins at least 30 days after creating economic nexus with South Dakota. The enactment of SB 43 would bring South Dakota in line with one of the best practices of the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement (SSUTA, or simply SST), which was created to reduce the burden and costs of sales tax compliance. Today, a remote seller that establishes economic nexus with South Dakota on February 4 would need to register with the South Dakota Department of Revenue immediately. If South Dakota adopts this SST best practice and enacts SB 43, that remote seller would have until April 1 to register with the department and start collecting sales tax.

What is economic nexus and how does it affect your business?

Economic nexus is an economic connection that creates a sales tax obligation for a business with no physical tie to a state. It became a thing after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the physical presence requirement in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018). South Dakota was the trendsetter, but every state with a general sales tax now has an economic nexus law. And every economic nexus law provides an exception for businesses with sales in the state beneath a certain economic nexus threshold. You can find details about each state’s threshold in our state-by-state guide to economic nexus laws.

How to determine if your business has sales tax obligations in South Dakota

You’re required to register for South Dakota sales tax and comply with all applicable sales and use tax laws if you have a physical presence in the state (physical nexus). You’re also required to register then collect and remit sales tax if you meet or exceed South Dakota’s economic nexus threshold, which is $100,000 in gross revenue in the state in the previous or current calendar year. As the law now stands, you must register and start collecting sales tax as soon as you establish sales tax nexus. If SB 43 becomes law — which looks likely — you’ll have at least 30 days to prepare.

What does this law mean for ecommerce sellers and marketplaces?