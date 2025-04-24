Not so long ago, “I’m going to the store” was a self-explanatory declaration. These days, it could mean any number of things: traveling to a physical location, navigating to a website, opening an app, or logging into social media. Welcome to our omnichannel reality. For retailers ready to meet the challenge, there are plenty of rewards: Consumers spend more with brands that make shopping easy across channels and platforms, while mobile-first commerce, social selling, and evolving technologies are reinventing what’s possible. But expanding across channels can make it more challenging for retailers to provide a consistent customer experience, integrate data, manage inventory, and remain sales tax compliant. What’s next? AI-powered personalization, immersive in-store experiences, and the rise of social commerce are shaping the future. In this post, we’ll explore today’s key omnichannel retail trends and how businesses can stay ahead. Learn how to overcome the complexity of cross-channel commerce and other key growth barriers in our new ebook: Solving top tax compliance challenges for Shopify sellers

Key omnichannel retail trends to watch in 2025

For online sellers already spearheading an omnichannel retail strategy or getting ready to embark on this critical path to growth and scale, these are the important trends to keep on your radar. Omnichannel has become a “strategic necessity” In 2021, with the world collectively grappling with the impacts of the pandemic, McKinsey declared that a compelling omnichannel experience was no longer on the bleeding edge of retail, but instead a “requirement for survival.” Retail Dive echoed this sentiment in 2022, describing omnichannel as “now a baseline consumer expectation.” More recently, Ryder System Inc.’s 2024 study, The Influence of Omnichannel Excellence on Consumer Behavior further cemented the essential stakes of offering a smooth cross-channel retail flow. “Omnichannel strength is not a fad,” said Jeff Wolpov, senior vice president of ecommerce for Ryder, “it is a strategic necessity for ecommerce and retail businesses to stay competitive and achieve sustainable success.” Bridging the online and offline experience One of the major findings in the 2024 Ryder study was that in-store shopping is regaining traction, with customers gravitating toward the unique advantages of browsing in physical stores: seeing products in person, trying things on, and making side-by-side comparisons, among others. At the same time, though, customers still engage with these brands online and they want consistent, seamless experiences. Here are some of the techniques and trends that are helping create a blended and holistic experience for shoppers: Buy online, pick up in-store (BOPIS) : Make a purchase online and conveniently pick up at a nearby store for immediate access.

: Make a purchase online and conveniently pick up at a nearby store for immediate access. Endless aisles : Tablets or kiosks that allow shoppers to browse a retailer’s entire inventory from within a brick-and-mortar store.

: Tablets or kiosks that allow shoppers to browse a retailer’s entire inventory from within a brick-and-mortar store. Unified loyalty programs : Persistent accounts that track purchases across channels, enabling personalized promotions and recommendations.

: Persistent accounts that track purchases across channels, enabling personalized promotions and recommendations. Connected inventory and real-time stock updates: Customers can check product availability online before visiting a store. “A seamless omnichannel experience fosters brand consistency and reliability,” said Brian Gleason, chief revenue officer at Criteo, in an article at Forbes. “Consumers easily transition between online research and in-store purchases, creating a sense of trust.” The rise of social commerce Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have fueled the rapid growth of social commerce, which enables users to discover and purchase products without leaving these social media apps. McKinsey estimated that the volume of social-commerce retail sales in the U.S. could reach nearly $80 billion in 2025.

As Shopify points out, there are a number of key benefits associated with social commerce, including reaching a larger target audience, creating a frictionless experience, and gathering data on your audience. Importantly, this approach also represents a way to better align with the behaviors and preferences of upcoming generations. “Brands of all sizes need to … lean into fast growing channels like social commerce, especially if they want to meaningfully engage with younger demographics,” said Shopify’s Benjamin Lang at Econsultancy. “According to our Holiday Retail research, 59% of 18-24s said they shop via Instagram, while 62% do so through TikTok. With shoppers spending their time and money across so many channels, retailers must follow. Unified commerce is no longer an optional strategy, it’s table-stakes.”

Data quality as a prime differentiator