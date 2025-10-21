Always on: How Avalara keeps you online when others can’t

On October 20, a major cloud provider experienced a significant outage, impacting thousands of businesses across industries, from global retailers and airlines to logistics, financial services, and technology platforms. Avalara customers, however, stayed online and operational. When disruption strikes, every second matters. That’s why Avalara was built with resilience by design. At the heart of our infrastructure is an Active-Active architecture, a system engineered to detect issues in real time, respond automatically, and reroute data traffic seamlessly across environments without any action from our customers. Within seconds of identifying the outage, AvaTax instantly redirected traffic to an alternate cloud environment.

Engineering for always-on reliability

This seamless failover is made possible through intentional engineering. Avalara’s AI-powered tax and compliance platform operates in parallel across multiple cloud providers and global regions, eliminating single points of failure and ensuring continuous uptime. Few companies operate with this level of redundancy and reliability. This is the result of years of investment in infrastructure designed to protect our customers from the unexpected, and to deliver on a promise of trust, performance, and peace of mind. Avalara is quite literally the only company in the world that can survive a complete outage in AWS, Azure, Google, or Oracle, and still calculate our customers’ taxes.

Innovation that extends beyond resilience